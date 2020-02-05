Tate Twp. man arrested for assaulting 72-year-old mother

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was arrested in Tate Township Wednesday morning for assaulting his mother, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said they received a call from a 72-year-old who said her son, 48-year-old Phillip “Scott” Burgess had assaulted her and she was afraid that he was going to kill her.
The incident happened in the 3600 block of Happy Hollow Road around 6 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, officers from Bethel and Williamsburg arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, who had injuries to her face. She was directed to safety and interviewed by deputies.
Deputies attempted to contact the suspect but were unsuccessful.
The sheriff’s office said they were concerned Burgess was armed with a firearm and requested for the Clermont County SRT to respond.
Deputies filed a warrant for Burgess for domestic violence and assault. A search warrant was obtained and members of the SRT entered the residence and took him into custody.
Officers said Burgess was transported to Clermont Mercy Hospital for evaluation, due to his intoxication level. Once cleared, he will be transported to the Clermont County Jail.
Burgess is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 10 a.m.
