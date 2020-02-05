Timken: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) _ Timken Co. (TKR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $113.5 million.
The North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.
The maker of bearings and power transmissions posted revenue of $896.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $883.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $362.1 million, or $4.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.79 billion.
Timken expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.65 per share.
Timken shares have decreased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.
