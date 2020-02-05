Valentines wanted for 8-year-old Butler County girl battling brain cancer

HAMILTON, Oh. (FOX19) - You can bring comfort and joy to an 8-year-old Butler County girl bravely battling a rare form of stage 4 brain cancer by sending her a Valentine’s Day card.
Naomi Short of Hamilton is undergoing chemotherapy for Pineoblastoma, a series of tumors in her brain and spinal cord.
Her mother has said doctors estimate the survival rate for her type of brain cancer about 30 percent.
You can mail cards to Naomi at P.O. Box 18468, Fairfield, OH 45018.
The third grader at Crawford Woods Elementary School had four brain surgeries in quick succession and radiation treatment after she was diagnosed last year.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Richard Jones in particular have reached out to the child and her family, bringing them happy and funny memories at a difficult time.
Naomi was sworn in as an honorary Butler County deputy sheriff last week. She also has been surprised with an encounter with a unicorn and was taken to a “Princess Ball."
She also has been collecting toys for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and the sheriff’s office got in on the toy drive, delivering dozens of toys to her.
A Go Fund Me account “#NaomiStrong 8-year-old brain cancer warrior” has been established to help Naomi’s family as they struggle to cope with their daughter’s devastating illness and mounting medical costs.
So far, more than $26,000 has been raised by nearly 500 donors toward the $60,000 goal.
Her father’s latest update on her condition on the website is heartbreaking.
“On Sunday, she was resting and woke up with a fever,” wrote Gary Short Sr. "We were getting ready to take her to the hospital when she started vomiting. Her ng tube came up her throat and got lodged in her throat and mouth. She was choking on it. I pulled it out so she could breathe. We rushed her to the hospital. We have been there since.
"They keep finding reasons her counts are down so low. They are giving her a blood transfusion as I type this update. Our insurance situation hasn’t gotten any better. To keep our insurance going it is going to cost 2500 a month. I am providing pics to show it.
“We are trying to get government assistance. Our social worker at the hospital is trying too.I am trying to keep this up to date as much as possible. I want to thank everyone who has helped us so far from the bottom of my heart. Without you, We aren’t sure how hard we could’ve fought this. We still have such a long road ahead of us. #NaomiStrong.”
