Woman claimed her son was nearly abducted from NKY Kroger, now facing criminal charges

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A middle-aged man tried to abduct a boy from the Burlington Kroger in late January, the boy’s mother told Boone County sheriff’s deputies.
Kalie Snyder’s account runs like this: On Jan. 28 around 7:45 p.m., she and her son were shopping at the Kroger located on Patrick Drive when a man in his fifties began following them through the store.
Snyder, 26, says the man tried to grab her son by the arm as they were leaving an aisle in the store. She then took her son and ran to a Kroger store clerk to report the incident.
Kroger employees looked for the man, but according to Snyder’s report, the man had already left the store.
Here’s the only problem Snyder’s account, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office: It isn’t true.
Snyder reportedly made a social media post about the incident Jan. 30. The same day, sheriff’s office detectives launched an investigation after receiving Snyder’s report as well as “a multitude of phone calls and social media inquires about the allegation."
That all is according to a release issued by the sheriff’s office Tuesday, which also says the allegation is false and that criminal charges have been filed against Snyder.
In their investigation detectives worked closely with Kroger management to review hours of surveillance footage, the sheriff’s office says, and it became apparent that the video did not match what Snyder reported.
Detectives then interviewed Snyder again, and she reportedly held to her initial account. Then detectives met again with Kroger management to compare her account a second time with the surveillance footage.
“It was determined that the man in question at no time ever acted suspicious in the store and did not attempt to grab Snyder’s son,” the sheriff’s office said in its release.
Confronted with the detectives’ findings (or lack thereof), Snyder reportedly apologized to detectives.
It appears there was a man of whom Snyder was scared during her shopping trip, and she told detectives as much, but she could not tell them why she was scared of him, and apparently he did not act in the way she first described to detectives.
On Tuesday, Snyder was charged with one count of falsely reporting an incident, a class A misdemeanor.
