Woman returns from trip to find her belongings gone, apartment repainted

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s been a rough month for Ingrid Diakhoumpa.
The Mt. Airy woman says she left her apartment at Forest Ridge Townhomes around Christmastime to visit a relative. A few weeks later, she says she returned to find her apartment—the place where she says she’s lived for ten years—ransacked and repainted.
“When I came back, all my stuff was gone,” Diakhoumpa told FOX19 NOW. “The home was painted. There was broken glass outside that they just picked up yesterday.”
A neighbor reportedly told Diakhoumpa they saw people moving things out of her apartment while she was gone.
As for where her belongings are now, Diakhoumpa says she doesn’t know. She also says she doesn’t know why this happened to her, as she claims she’s always payed her rent on time.
“Why haven’t I had a notice on my door? A notice inside? Anything?” She said. “What was going on? What happened?”
Diakhoumpa, a diabetic, lives in her apartment now, but without her belongings her life is a shadow of what it once was. All she has at this point are things that have been donated to her.
“This is how I eat,” she said, placing a can of food on her stovetop and turning the burner on. “This is how I sleep,” she said, gesturing to the uninflated mattress where she uses cushions so her hip doesn’t touch the ground.
“This is not me,” Diakhoumpa explained. "I normally keep myself together, but I am so frustrated. I am scared to sleep, really.
“Everyday I wake up wondering what’s next,” she continued. “Where am I going to end up? What is going to happen to me? I can’t walk sometimes because it is so painful. Sometimes I don’t even want to get up.”
FOX19 NOW spoke to the company that manages Diakhoumpa’s property, Downtown Management Company.
They claim around the time Diakhoumpa was gone, someone reported a weird smell coming from her apartment. That same person reportedly feared someone might have passed away inside, so the company checked it out.
They say when they got inside, they removed only a turkey that had gone bad and two bags of trash. They say nothing else was removed.
The company says they tried to reach Diakhoumpa, but that she did not answer her phone.
Asked if anyone else has a key to her apartment, Diakhoumpa told FOX19 NOW the only other person with one is a friend who had been with her while she was away.
