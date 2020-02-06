Advanced Drainage: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) _ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $22 million.
On a per-share basis, the Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.
The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $393.4 million in the period.
Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion.
Advanced Drainage shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 65% in the last 12 months.
