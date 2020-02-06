Anti-bullying campaign inspiring students, staff at Fairfield schools

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - On Thursday, a group of sophomores at Fairfield High School gathered inside the gym, sitting next to other students who they had never had a conversation with before.
This is the fourth year the Fairfield School District has hosted anti-bullying programs for 7th graders at Creekside and Crossroads middle schools and sophomores Fairfield High School.
The program, ‘ID Project’, works with 7th graders and the ‘Be the Difference’ program works with the sophomores.
Each program is led by representatives of Changepoint, an organization that helps middle and high school students develop a deeper understanding of their behavior and how it impacts those around them.
“During the day, students discover the struggles of their classmates, they open up and listen to their friends, and begin to gain a greater level of empathy for their peers,” said Jeff Madden, director of student services for the district.
“It’s an emotional day for our staff, students, and the volunteers who participate,” he said. “It’s also an inspiring day for kids and adults, as everyone walks away with a renewed sense of purpose and belonging.”
For more information about the programs, you can visit http://thechangepoint.com/.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.