Former Princeton wrestling coach pleads guilty to four counts of sex assault on students

Lamont Baldwin, 55, pleaded guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition. He was a security monitor and served as a middle school wrestling coach for a short period of time.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Princeton High School security monitor and middle school wrestling coach pleaded guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition with children.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says Lamont Baldwin was set to go on trial Monday but instead changed his plea.

He had been facing 12 counts of gross sexual imposition with a person under 13 years of age.

Baldwin’s victims did agree to the plea agreement, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He will be required to register as a two-tier sex offender.

MORE | Former Princeton wrestling coach, security monitor charged with sexual assaults on 4 students

Baldwin was employed as a security monitor for the Princeton School District and assigned to the middle and high school from April 15, 1996, until his termination on Nov. 18, 2019.

He also served as a middle school wrestling coach for a short period of time, said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Prosecutors say Baldwin assaulted four boys in the fifth and sixth grades both in the school and off school grounds between 2014 and 2018.

Baldwin is expected to be sentenced on April 6.

