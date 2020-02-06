Bond reduced for former Princeton wrestling coach charged with sex assault on students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bond has been reduced for a former Princeton High School security monitor and middle school wrestling coach accused of gross sexual imposition with children.
Lamont Baldwin pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of gross sexual imposition with a person under 13 years of age last Friday and his bond was set at $500,000.
On Thursday, a judge reduced his bond to $100,000.
Prosecutors say Baldwin assaulted four boys in the fifth and sixth grades both in the school and off school grounds between 2014 and 2018.
“I think if you go into any school and ask a bunch of students about a teacher or an authority figure and you say, ‘Hey, what has this person done to you?’ I guarantee you more than one of them is going to say something,” Baldwin’s attorney Clyde Bennett said following his client’s arrest.
If convicted on all charges, Baldwin faces up to 50 years in prison.
