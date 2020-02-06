2-year-old Brown County toddler in critical condition after nearly drowning

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A two-year-old toddler that nearly drowned in a pond Monday evening is in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
Brown County Communications Center received the call Monday, Feb. 3 at 5:31 p.m. that the child had possibly drowned in a pond in the 17200 block of Malady Road in Mt. Orab, according to the sheriff’s office.
The child’s parents reportedly told deputies the child had gotten out of the residence while they were sleeping and was found in a pond nearby.
The child was unresponsive, the sheriff’s office says, and deputies began CPR.
M. Orab Fire and EMS then arrived on the scene and reportedly took over life saving measures until the child was transported to Cincinnati Children’s by UC Air Care.
