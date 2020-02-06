Court docs: Retired NKY officer accused of stalking young man

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A retired Northern Kentucky police officer is accused of stalking a young man.
James Bussman, 55, was a police officer in Ft. Mitchell and Falmouth, Kentucky.
A criminal complaint says Bussman stalked a young man, offered him money and tried to lure him into bathrooms.
Last year, police investigated complaints that a man was lurking in Stringtown Park in Florence, with one victim saying Bussman “slapped $200″ on the dashboard of the car he was driving and asked them to get in.
That report came in May 2019. Florence police investigated, but no charges were filed.
Over the next three months, the same victim claims Bussman would show up at his work asking him to go into a bathroom or inviting him to restaurants.
The victim alleges Bussman made sexual gestures and other advancements.
Bussman was arrested on Sept. 30.
