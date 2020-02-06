Covington Catholic’s Michael Mayer wins Kentucky Mr. Football

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Covington Catholic senior football star Michael Mayer was named the Associated Press’s 2019 Kentucky Mr. Football on Wednesday.
Mayer is an All-American and a five-star recruit committed to Notre Dame. He is the fifth player from Northern Kentucky to win this award.
Along with this award, he won the Gatorade and Kentucky Football Coaches Association Player of the Year.
Mayer has been named one of the top two tight ends in the nation. This season he led the Colonels on both sides of the ball.
He was the team’s leading receiver with 50 catches for 970 yards and had 17 total touchdowns. He also led the team in tackles with 99, had 5 forced fumbles, and 4 interceptions.
Mayer helped the Colonels go 15-0 and win the KHSAA 5A State Championship for the second time in three years and won MVP in the championship game in 2019.
