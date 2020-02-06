Dog cage kidnapping case: Suspects appear for pretrial

LEBANON (FOX19) - Three suspects accused of holding a Cincinnati man in a dog cage and torturing him are expected to return to court Thursday.
Lyndsey Ayn Parker, her father, Bryan Patrick Parker and an acquaintance, Christopher Edwards, are all scheduled to appear for an 8:30 a.m. pretrial hearing in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
They are charged with kidnapping and felonious assault.
Investigators have said Lyndsey Ayn Parker lured her ex-boyfriend to a Clearcreek Township home in October and then the three tortured the man, 22, while holding him captive in a dog cage.
The victim escaped three days later, ran across the street and stole an ambulance from the Clearcreek Twp Fire Department and drove to a Dayton hospital for help.
