Fairfield father offers reward for critically missing 16-year-old daughter

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Fairfield father is searching for his daughter after she ran away last month, and law enforcement authorities believe she may be in danger.
Michael Lawson hasn’t seen his 16-year-old daughter, Madison, in more than two weeks. Now he’s offering a reward for information that would lead him to her.
“She knows I would do anything I can to help her,” Lawson told FOX19 NOW.
Lawson was given custody of Madison in January. He says she spend one night at his house, then she was gone.
Lawson says he and his current wife checked on Madison throughout that first night, because it was a new situation for all of them. His current wife, he says, is the one who realized she was missing.
“She woke up again at 2:30 to check up on her and realized she was gone," Lawson explained. “She woke me up, and I of course called the Fairfield Police Department.”
That was Jan. 18.
Police consider her a critical missing person.
Madison’s family says she hasn’t been active on social media and hasn’t used her school computer, which reportedly has a tracking divide on it.
“Yeah, I find it kind of strange that she’s not even getting online doing anything or that no one sees anything,” Lawson said.
He explains he worries that his daughter is with an older crowd and fears, as officers have reportedly told him, she could be in danger.
“I’m here to help her through this,” he said. “I want her to know that I love her and I’ll do what I can tho help her.”
Lawson and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (513) 829-8201.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.