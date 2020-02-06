First Alert Weather Day: Friday morning snow potential

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cloudy afternoon as rain will develop during the day, temperatures stay in the 30s.
Rain will continue tonight as colder air sets in, turning the rain to snow.
Roads will stay mainly wet until about midnight.
For Thursday night/Friday morning the cold air upstairs will set off snow showers.
As temperatures fall into the 20s Friday morning icy patches may develop and visibility could be reduced during a few vigorous snow showers.
Accumulations by 9 a.m. could be anywhere from 1 to 1.5 inches. This will be manageable but the timing not good for the morning drive.
As temperatures warm above freezing Friday the light snow will continue but get “wetter” and melt more quickly. Look for snow showers on Saturday before we dry it out on Sunday for short period of time.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.