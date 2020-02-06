First Alert Weather Day Friday: Morning snow showers could cause issues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The good news Thursday morning just damp, with drizzle around roads will be wet, temperatures will be in the low 30′s as you step out.
Some rain will develop during the day and will fall into Thursday evening when the arrival colder air will turn it to set snow. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30′s then start to fall by late evening. Roads stay mainly wet up to midnight.
For Thursday night/Friday morning the cold air upstairs will set off snow showers. As temperatures fall into the 20s Friday morning icy patches may develop and visibility could be reduced during a few vigorous snow showers. Accumulations by 9am could be anywhere from 1 to 1.5 inches. This will be manageable but the timing not good for the morning drive.
As temperatures warm above freezing Friday the light snow will continue but get “wetter” and melt more quickly. Look for snow showers on Saturday before we dry it out on Sunday for short period of time.
