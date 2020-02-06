Green Twp. man, 78, charged with sexually exploiting toddler

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man has been charged by a federal ground jury with sexually exploiting a toddler.
Thomas Winkelbach, 78, of Green Township, was charged with two counts of sexually exploiting children and one count of possessing child pornography.
According to the indictment, in or about 2014 to 2015, Winkelbach coerced a victim who was 1 to 2-years-old at the time to engage in sexually explicit conduct and created pictures of the abuse. He allegedly created five pornographic photographs of the child.
The Department of Justice says when investigators searched Winkelbach’s computer, they also allegedly found other images of child porn including images of children younger than 12.
He remains in custody pending trial.
According to the DOJ, sexually exploiting a child is a federal crime punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison. Possessing child porn carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
