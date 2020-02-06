Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave No. 19 Butler a 79-76 victory over No. 10 Villanova. Baldwin finished with 17 points as the Bulldogs snapped a five-game losing streak in the series on Wednesday night. The Wildcats charged back from a 10-point deficit in the final six minutes. They tied the game on Saddiq Bey's 3-pointer with 24 seconds to go. Baldwin closed out the game with the last shot, a step-back 3-pointer from the right wing. The game was delayed nearly 15 minutes in the first half when the Hinkle Fieldhouse sprung a leak. Maintenance workers fixed the leak.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Evan Boudreaux scored a season-high 18 points to lead five Purdue players in double figures in a 104-68 rout against No. 17 Iowa. Boudreaux hit 7 of 9 shots and had a team-high eight rebounds on Wednesday night. Jahaad Proctor, Matt Haarms and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 15 points for the Boilermakers. Proctor made all six of his shots. Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. added 13 points and a team-high seven assists. The Boilermakers shot a season-high 63 percent and reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season. Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes with 26 points.
TORONTO (AP) — Serge Ibaka hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining and the Toronto Raptors rallied from 19 down to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-118, setting a franchise record with their 12th consecutive victory. Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Ibaka scored a season-high 30 as Toronto fought back after trailing by 11 with less than four minutes to play. Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and the Raptors earned their 12th straight home win over Indiana. Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points and Justin Holiday added 22, but the Pacers lost their third in a row overall. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State is back on top in Big Ten recruiting. Ryan Day wrapped up his first full signing class with a letter of intent from the two-time Michigan high school player of the year Cameron Martinez of Muskegon. Michigan, Penn State and Nebraska followed the Buckeyes in the Big Ten composite rankings compiled by 247Sports. Ohio State's class is ranked fifth nationally. Last year was the first since 2010 that Ohio State's class was not judged best in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes were transitioning from Urban Meyer to Day and slipped to third behind Michigan and Penn State.