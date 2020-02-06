Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Candice Storey Lee won't talk about how long she might be in charge of Vanderbilt's athletic department, having already made history as the first black woman to hold that job in the Southeastern Conference. Lee is very aware of how much this means and says she feels the responsibility to show that people who look like her and those who don't have opportunities to excel. She replaced Malcolm Turner after Vanderbilt accepted his resignation despite only a year on the job. Lee says she's focused on Vandy's coaches, players and staff. A new chancellor takes over July 1.