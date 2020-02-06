History-making promotion: Highest-ranking woman at CPD sworn in Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department will make several senior command staff and captain promotions Thursday.
A swearing-in ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. in council chambers at Cincinnati City Hall.
One of the promotions will be history- making.
Assistant Chief Teresa Theetge will be promoted to the executive assistant police chief position, essentially second in command at CPD.
This will make Theetge the highest-ranking female in the history of the Cincinnati Police Department.
She has been on the police department nearly three decades, her personnel file shows.
Her father was a Cincinnati police captain, two of her uncles were lieutenants and four of her siblings are law enforcement officers, along with her son and nephew. Her brother, Russell Neville, is a captain at CPD.
Two other captains, Lisa Davis from District 1 and Martin Mack of District 4, will be promoted Thursday to assistant chiefs, also called lieutenant colonels.
Two lieutenants, Douglas Snider and Matthew Hammer, will be promoted to captain.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.