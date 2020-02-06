Justin Bieber to perform at Ohio Stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Justin Bieber will perform at Ohio Stadium in August during his Changes Tour.
The show is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2020.
Supporting acts for the tour include Kehlani and Jaden Smith.
Bieber is also scheduled to perform at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Aug. 12, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Aug. 14 and at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Aug. 18.
The tour is offering a preseale for tickets available Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m.
Regular tickets go on sale on February 14 at noon and can be purchased here.
