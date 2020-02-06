Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-IOWA
Buttigieg, Sanders nearly tied as Iowa caucus results narrow
WASHINGTON (AP) — New results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders nearly tied with almost all the votes counted. But the race remained too early to call early Thursday with 97% of precincts reporting. Party officials were scrambling to verify the remaining results three days after Iowans gathered at caucus sites across the state to begin choosing which Democrat will take on President Donald Trump in November. Buttigieg has a lead over Sanders of three state delegate equivalents out of 2,098 counted. The deadlocked contest gave both a burst of momentum as they seek to pull away from the crowded field.
INDIANA GOVERNOR
Business executive drops out of Indiana gubernatorial race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime health care business executive Woody Myers is the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb as the only other expected candidate has dropped out of the race. Tech business leader Josh Owens announced Wednesday his endorsement of Myers as he ended his candidacy two days ahead Friday’s filing deadline for the May primary. Holcomb has a big front-runner advantage while he seeks re-election and started this year about $7.25 million his campaign account. Owens said in a statement that he believed Democrats needed to avoid a divisive primary. Myers is a physician who was Indiana’s state health commissioner in the 1980s.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg faces new urgency in bid to win minority voters
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Pete Buttigieg's ability to win over minority voters will determine whether his strong showing in Iowa was a blip or the beginning of a historic march to the Democratic presidential nomination. Such a trajectory would almost certainly require Buttigieg to make dramatic inroads with black voters, who have largely sided with former Vice President Joe Biden in the early days of the contest. And with Democrats obsessed with finding a candidate who can assemble a multiracial coalition to defeat President Donald Trump in the fall, Buttigieg's gap with minority voters is a glaring vulnerability.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA PRIMARY
Karen Pence touts Trump's reelection bid with Indiana filing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donald Trump supporters cheered as Karen Pence returned to the Indiana Statehouse where her husband used to be governor to file paperwork putting Trump’s name on the state’s presidential primary ballot. Vice President Mike Pence’s wife walked with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and about 50 supporters to the secretary of state’s office for Wednesday’s formal filing. Pence then boasted about national economic growth, the low unemployment rate and new foreign trade deals under Trump, saying “It has been three years of promises made and promises kept.” Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld will also be listed on Indiana's Republican primary ballot in May.
SOUTH BEND-STUDENT DISCIPLINE
US investigates discipline disparity in South Bend schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Department of Justice officials are visiting seven South Bend schools to investigate racial disparities in student discipline. The Justice Department’s probe comes after the South Bend Tribune reported in late January that black students are expelled and suspended at higher rate than their white classmates. The federal agency will report back to the South Bend Community School Corp. after this week's visits and recommend a series of discipline methods. According to information from the Indiana Department of Education, about 26% of the district's black students have received an out-of-school suspension. That's more than any other ethnic group.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA CONGRESS
13th Republican joins campaign for US Rep. Brooks' seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state senator has become the 13th candidate in a crowded Republican field seeking the central Indiana congressional seat being given up by GOP Rep. Susan Brooks. Sen. Victoria Spartz of Noblesville announced her congressional campaign on Wednesday, saying the country must reverse from what she calls a “socialistic course.” Spartz will be going before voters for the first time, as she joined the state Senate in 2017 when she was picked in a Republican caucus to replace longtime Sen. Luke Kenley after he retired. Republicans could see a bruising campaign for the party’s nomination in a district Democrats are targeting for the November election.
TRUSS BRIDGE CLOSURE
Indiana bridge indefinitely closed after truck strikes frame
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An 80-year-old bridge in southwestern Indiana is now closed indefinitely after inspectors found that it sustained major damage when a truck carrying an oversize load struck it last month. The Indiana Department of Transportation said Tuesday that the southbound U.S. 41 truss bridge spanning Pigeon Creek was extensively damaged on Jan. 21. INDOT engineers decided to close the bridge the same day, pending a more extensive review. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that inspectors then used a climbing team, drones and other specialized equipment to examine the bridge. They discovered major damage to nearly all of its vertical components and weight-bearing connections.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-ANALYSIS
Analysis: Iowa Democrats drawn to two faces of change
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a daylong delay, partial results from Iowa's Democratic caucuses showed Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of the pack. Both are pitching themselves to voters as an antidote to establishment forces in Washington that many voters, in both parties, feel have left them behind. The Iowa Democratic Party released 71% of results late Tuesday after delays prompted by sweeping technical issues paralyzed the caucus system. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner of the contest.