Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky are searching for a white man who they say briefly grabbed an African American woman around the neck in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Lexington Police said in a statement that the incident happened at a Lexington Walmart on Jan. 29. They say the woman was working as a third-party vendor at the store. She told police the man approached her table after she asked him a question and made motions with his hands. She said that he remarked that he was making a noose, then leaned forward and briefly placed his hands around her neck.