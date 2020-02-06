Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CHINA-OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITIES
Universities cancel study-abroad programs amid virus fears
Universities all over the world are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs from China's virus outbreak. Some are canceling study-abroad opportunities and prohibiting travel affecting hundreds of thousands of students. In the U.S., the cancellations add to the tension between two governments whose relations were already sour. The scare also threatens to cause lasting damage to growing academic exchange programs that reached new heights over the last decade and a half. China sends far more students to the U.S. than any other country, more than 369,000 in the last academic year. The U.S. sends over 11,000 students to China annually.
AP-US-MACY'S-CLOSURE
Macy's plans to close corporate headquarters in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (AP) — Macy's has closed its corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati as part of its plan to shutter about a fifth of its retail locations nationwide. The retail giant announced this week the major restructuring that includes the elimination of 2,000 corporate jobs and the closure of 125 stores in the next three years. Macy's says the majority of its roughly 500 employees in the Ohio headquarters will be relocated to Springdale. The company will add another 600 new jobs in Mason, where it operates a call center that is growing because of a closure in Arizona.
BASEBALL SAFETY NET
Minor league team to extend safety netting to avoid injuries
CLEVELAND (AP) — The home of an Ohio minor league baseball team will extend safety netting in an effort to protect fans from being injured by foul balls. The Akron RubberDucks are joining a number of professional teams in extending netting to make for a safer experience for fans. Beginning with the 2020 season, the RubberDucks will extend the netting from foul pole to foul pole at Canal Park. The decision comes after a recent study found that more than 800 fans have been injured by baseballs while attending a Major League Baseball game during the last eight seasons.
AP-US-CONVICTED-TERRORIST-CITIZENSHIP
Judge strips terrorist of citizenship at government request
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has stripped a terrorist of U.S. citizenship at the request of the Department of Justice. Pakistani-born Iyman Faris is a former Ohio truck driver and is serving the last months of a 20-year sentence imposed in 2003 for his guilty plea to plotting with al-Qaida to destroy New York's Brooklyn Bridge. The Justice Department argued Faris entered the country using someone else's passport. Judge Staci Yandle ruled last week that the government produced clear and unequivocal evidence that Faris obtained his naturalization illegally. Faris' attorney said the ruling could set a dangerous precedent for all citizens.
OHIO SHOOTING-GUNMAN'S RECORDS
Court weighing arguments in Ohio gunman school records case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district is fighting the release of student records of a gunman who killed nine people in Dayton last year. Lawyers for Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools say both state and federal law protecting student privacy bar the release of confidential information without consent. Media groups arguing for the records' release say that nothing in the laws prevent the information's release. The media groups say school privacy laws end with an individual's death. Media outlets say the records could shed light on whether authorities properly handled early warning signs exhibited by gunman Connor Betts.
SCHOOL VOUCHERS-OHIO
Ohio House proposes income-based school voucher system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House has proposed basing eligibility for the state school voucher program on family income instead of school performance. The proposal approved by a House education committee Wednesday would create the Buckeye Scholarship Opportunity program. The plan would make students from families making up to 250% of the federal poverty guidelines eligible for tuition payments to private schools. Under current law, Ohio’s EdChoice program provides private school tuition for students at public schools that fail to meet certain state performance guidelines. The full House planned a vote Wednesday, but Senate support looks doubtful.
PARK SLAYINGS-OHIO
Reward for tips in park slayings increases to $100,000
CLEVELAND (AP) — A reward for information in the slayings of a man and a woman in a park in Ohio last year has increased to $100,000. The bodies of 33-year-old Katherine Brown and 40-year-old Carnell Sledge were found in the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation June 4. They were shot in the head. Relatives of Brown joined the FBI at a news conference Wednesday to announce the family has contributed $70,000 to the reward. The FBI and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County previously offered a combined $30,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
BAR SHOOTING-3 KILLED
Police seek man wanted in connection with fatal shootings
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are searching for a 24-year-old man who's wanted in connection with a nightclub shooting that left three people dead this week. Police in Lima say they've issued an arrest warrant on suspicion of murder for a Lima man. Investigators say the shooting early Tuesday at the bar left two people dead inside. A third victim was found outside on a sidewalk. Police haven't released a motive in the shooting. They did say that they believe two shootings later in the day are connected with the nightclub shooting. The shootings later Tuesday didn't result in any injuries.
MISSING ASHES FOUND
Man finds missing ashes of woman on Las Vegas bus stop bench
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada authorities have confirmed a missing box filled with the ashes of a woman was recovered by a passerby a week after the box and other luggage were taken from a Las Vegas hotel. The Las-Vegas Review Journal reported that two Ohio brothers were in Las Vegas last week to pick up the ashes of their 45-year-old mother. The family says they left their luggage at the hotel, went on a walk and returned to discover their belongings were taken. A boutique shop owner says he found the ashes on a bus stop bench Tuesday. The family has yet to recover their other luggage.
MEDICAID-OHIO
Ohio Medicaid seeks ideas for improving patient experiences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Medicaid department is asking for input from companies and organizations familiar with the program on ways to improve the experience of its 3 million patients. The state announced the plan on Tuesday that outlines its vision for reimagining the government health insurance program. The request is directed at providers, associations, advocacy groups, data and information technology vendors and managed care organizations. It's an extension of an initiative by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine aimed at reducing barriers, streamlining access and enhancing the health care delivery.