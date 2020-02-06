LIST: Tri-State schools closed Friday due to widespread illness

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Multiple Tri-State school districts announced some of their schools are closed Friday due to illness.
SCHOOLS CLOSED FRIDAY:
- Augusta Independent Schools
- Grant County Schools
- Finneytown Local Schools
- Manchester Local Schools
- Ripley Union Lewis Huntington
The schools will spend the long weekend cleaning and disinfecting classrooms, doors, computers and other common areas where germs collect.
Health officials say we’re not out of flu season just yet, which is why they are still encouraging you to get the flu shot if you haven’t already.
“We do encourage you to get the flu vaccine. The flu kills thousands of people every year and it is really important that we protect ourselves and the others around us," Tara Perkins with the Lake County Board of Health said. “We are seeing that it’s slowly winding down, but that doesn’t mean we are out of the woods yet.”
Health officials say if you have children who show any signs of the flu or any other virus, school districts want you to keep those kids home to prevent the spread of illnesses.
