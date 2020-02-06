Man convicted of trafficking fentanyl, heroin

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A federal grand jury convicted a Cincinnati man on Wednesday for participating in a conspiracy to distribute kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice.
The DOJ said the jury convicted 37-year-old Quintin Tyler Brian Davis of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one kilogram or more of heroin.
Davis was also found guilty of possessing fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute.
According to testimony at trial, Davis conspired with Ronnie Teets and Donald Hoffman to distribute fentanyl and heroin received through delivery services, cut the substances with lactose, and distributed them in the Cincinnati area.
In August 2018, the DOJ said agents seized more than $100,000, a loaded handgun, and several quantities of heroin and fentanyl from locations in Cincinnati and Florence, Ky.
Davis, Teets, and Hoffman were indicted in December 2018.
Hoffman pleaded guilty in December 2018, and Teets pleaded guilty in April 2019.
Davis is scheduled for sentencing on May 21.
He faces up to a maximum of life in prison.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.