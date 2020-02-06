Monroe murder suspect confessed: court docs

HAMILTON (FOX19) - Bond was set at $1 million Thursday morning for each of the two men charged with murdering a 32-year-old Middletown woman.
Jordan Lay, 22, of Mason and Nicholas Mattox, 23, of Trenton just made their first appearances in the case in Butler County Area 2 Court in downtown Hamilton.
They were arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail Wednesday.
Lay faces an aggravated murder charge. Mattox is charged with premeditated aggravated murder.
Amy Louise Risner, 32, was found dead in the 100 block of Anne Road on Tuesday, police said.
Her death is under investigation as a homicide.
Lay confessed to killing Risner on or about Monday, Monroe police wrote in a criminal complaint.
Mattox purposely caused her death, they wrote in his criminal complaint.
Both men are scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Monroe police have released few other details in the case, including how she died and motive.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office also is not discussing her cause of death.
Investigators tell us this the first homicide in Monroe since 2012, when 87-year-old Barbara Howe was found murdered in her retirement community home.
Her body was in the trunk of her red Cadillac.
A former maintenance worker at Mount Pleasant Retirement Community, Daniel French, was found guilty of her murder in 2015.
He was eligible for the death penalty but was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
FOX19 NOW will be in court and update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
