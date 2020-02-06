Monroe murder suspects face judge Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two men charged with murder in the death of a Middletown woman are scheduled to face a judge Thursday morning.
Jordan Lay and Nicholas Mattox are due to appear via video for arraignment at 10 a.m. in Butler County Area 2 Court, Monroe police said.
Both suspects are held without bond at the Butler County Jail.
Lay faces an aggravated murder charge. Mattaox is charged with premeditated aggravated murder.
Amy Louise Risner, 32, was found dead in the 100 block of Anne Road on Tuesday, police said.
Her death is under investigation as a homicide.
Monroe police have released few details in the case, including how she died and motive.
We are expecting new information later Thursday.
Police tell us this the first homicide in Monroe since 2012, when 87-year-old Barbara Howe was found murdered in her retirement community home.
Her body was in the trunk of her red Cadillac.
A former maintenance worker at Mount Pleasant Retirement Community, Daniel French, was found guilty of her murder in 2015.
He was eligible for the death penalty but was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
