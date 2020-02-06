N. Illinois looks to extend streak vs Kent State

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Illinois' Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have combined to account for 51 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.DOMINANT DANNY: Danny Pippen has connected on 31.9 percent of the 135 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 30 over his last five games. He's also made 76.1 percent of his foul shots this season.