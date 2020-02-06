North College Hill police investigating infant death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 24-day-old infant died Tuesday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
North College Hill police are now reportedly investigating the death.
The coroner’s report says the infant died at Mercy West. The cause of death is listed as choking.
North College Hill Police and Fire reportedly responded to a call Tuesday night about an infant that was not breathing. Police say they are still investigating the death and as of this writing did not divulge the street address.
“They went to the home, found the child not breathing,” North College Hill City Administrator Ron Mosby told FOX19 NOW. "(They) attempted everything that they could to resuscitate the child, and then transported the child to the hospital. Unfortunately, the child did not survive.
As police remain tight-lipped about whether the death was criminal in nature, the family is reportedly grieving.
Mosby says he spoke with some of the first responders, and it was a tough night for them as well.
“They arrive on the scene and they see a child that isn’t even a month old,” Mosby said. “They do everything that they can to resuscitate and revive the child and they are unable to.
“When they come across incidents like this, it wears on them,” he continued. “That tragedy was more than just a tragedy for that family. It was a tragedy for the neighbors that were involved as well as the first responders. I just really feel that it’s important for us to let our first responders know we appreciate what they do.”
The detective on the case reportedly is expected to have his report done Friday.
