Second Falmouth teen comes forward with report of man asking for sex

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A second teen in Falmouth says he was approached by a man in a local skate park offering money for sex.
The teen says he was approached by the man not once but twice.
The news comes three days after FOX19 NOW published an article about a man approaching a different teenage boy offering money for sex.
Falmouth police say they have received multiple reports about the incidents and that they are looking into the matter, but are staying quiet on their investigation.
Veteran's Skate Park in Falmouth appears to be the main spot where the man is approaching teenage boys.
Phillip Sturdivant, 17, says in November he was sitting on a park bench when a man approached him asking if he was looking for work.
“I was like, ‘It just depends on what it is.' And he kept on saying, like, ‘It just depends on what you’re wanting to do and how much you’re wanting to get paid,'" Sturdivant said. “I finally ask him, ‘What do you want me to do?’ He kept skirting around the question, then finally he asked me, ‘Well I’m wondering if you would be into any gay stuff.’ I was like ‘No.’ He was like, ‘I’ll pay you good.’ I was like, ‘No, I got to go.’”
Sturdivant tells FOX19 nOW he went to a friend’s house close by and told their parents.
He says he didn’t think much of it until he was approached again by the same man three weeks ago while he was jogging near the park.
“I don’t know if he recognized me, and then he asked me, this time he came flat out, he was like, he had his wallet sitting out on the center console, and he was like, ‘Are you interested in doing anything with me?’ I said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘What do you mean?’ And I said, ‘I’m not into gay stuff,’” Sturdivant explained.
He says when he told the man ‘no’ a second time, it was followed with a threat.
“He said, ‘Alright, just know that you are no longer safe.' And I took off running," Sturdivant said. "Like I didn’t even stop. I didn’t listen to anything else. I just took off running and as soon as I got back I called the cops."
All three encounters in Falmouth bear some similarities to complaints Florence Police investigated last summer.
A man allegedly with a similar description, car and behavior was trying to lure teens to his car at the parks in the area.
Police are not saying if it’s connected, but the teens in Falmouth say they want it to stop.
