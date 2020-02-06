A Slippery Friday Morning Commute - Friday: a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all the FOX19 Now viewing area except Decatur County, IN. A mix of rain and wet snow will change to wet snow overnight and as air temperatures drop well below freezing by 3 AM slick spots and slushy accumulations will develop. Snow will be falling for the morning commute and it looks like a slow go.
Road surface temperatures during afternoon were in the upper 30s to low 40s and below the surface temperatures are in the low 40s. It all adds up to wet roads for ones that are heavily treated and well traveled.
As usual rural roads, residential streets and any elevated surface may develop icy patches.
