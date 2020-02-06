Snow is coming: Be prepared for a slippery & snowy commute Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Snow could make for a messy commute Friday morning.
FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says a mix of rain and wet snow Thursday night will change to wet snow overnight as air temperatures drop well below freezing.
By 3 a.m., slick spots and slushy accumulations will develop.
Snow will be falling for the morning commute and Steve says it looks like it will be a slow go on the roadways.
Road surface temperatures Thursday afternoon were in the upper 30s to low 40s and below the surface temperatures were in the low 40s. It all adds up to wet roads for ones that are heavily treated and well-traveled.
As usual, rural roads, residential streets and any elevated surface may develop icy patches.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all the FOX19 NOW viewing area except Decatur County, Indiana.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says crews will be patrolling and treating routes on the state highway system Thursday night into Friday as needed.
The City of Cincinnati says Department of Public Services crews will begin reporting at 7 p.m. Thursday to pre-treat local roads.
Crews will work to ensure that roads remain passable for Friday’s morning commute and for the duration of the weather event, the city says.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 says snow and ice removal crews in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties will be in at 10 p.m. Thursday. Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant Harrison, Pendleton, Bracken and Robertson counties will follow at 11 p.m.
Drivers are being reminded to leave early Friday morning to allow more time for the commute, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, and slow down.
