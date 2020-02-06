Snow is coming: Timeline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Roads are wet but not icy for most of us across the Tri-State as we head out Thursday morning, but it might be a very different story by the Friday morning commute.
Fayette and Union counties in southeastern Indiana remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday.
A light wintry mix could cause icy patches on roads in those communities, especially on elevated surfaces.
Beyond southeastern Indiana, this light mix of rain, snow and freezing rain will stay in the northwestern part of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, toward Dayton.
Temperatures are just above or at freezing across most of the region - and they won’t increase much by this afternoon. The high will top out around 38 degrees.
For the rest of us, a few showers are expected - and some could mix in with a bit of wet snow.
Ground temperatures are staying warm due to mild weather earlier this week.
Some rain will fall into tonight.
As colder air arrives, it will turn into snow early Friday.
This will make Friday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
We could see about a half inch to 1.5 inches of snow.
As temperatures fall below freezing and into the 20s Friday morning, icy patches could develop and visibility could be reduced during a few vigorous snow showers.
When temperatures warm above freezing Friday, the light snow will continue but get “wetter” and melt more quickly.
