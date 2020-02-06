Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank plans fundraiser to help more babies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank is the only non-profit diaper bank in the Tri-state helping low income families.
Sweet Cheeks provides 175,000 total diapers for 3,500 kids each month.
“It’s kind of a Catch-22. The more we get out there and the work we do the more other entities find out about us and want to partner with us and meet that need,” Sweet Cheeks CEO and Founder Megan Fischer explained.
Fischer says they work with 44 partner agencies with 33 on the wait list.
“Diaper need is still a relatively new thing for people to know about,” Fischer explained. “It’s not a new need but it’s something that is just really now becoming something that everybody is aware of. There’s a little over 200 diaper banks in the country. I would say that’s a fraction of what’s needed to try and meet the diaper need in the country.”
The organization relies on 400 volunteer hours each month.
Just last week, the Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil announced a partnership allowing female prisoners to package diapers in exchange for a reduction of sentence. The deputies will also have diaper packs in their vehicles to give to families on scene.
Fischer says she wanted to start this business when she was a new mom aware of the rising cost of diapers and childcare.
“My son was about a year-and-a-half, I was eight-months pregnant with my daughter and had no idea there were caregivers having to choose between, ‘Do I buy food for my baby or do I buy diapers?’" Fischer said. "And having to choose to leave a baby that they love in a diaper for two days or reuse a disposable diaper, and it just broke my heart.”
Fischer adds many of the families they serve don’t have accessibility to a big box store and end up overpaying for diapers.
“You end up at a corner store, a corner pharmacy store, and you could be paying at least twice what someone is that could get reliably to a Kroger or a Wal-Mart, and that just doesn’t seem right to us," Fischer said.
There is a fundraiser coming up later this month to benefit Sweet Cheeks. It’s a Mardi Gras theme party!
The fundraiser is 7-11 p.m. Feb. 22 at the COVERD Headquarters 1400 State Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio.
You can purchase tickets here.
