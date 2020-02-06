Toddler found in Brown County pond fighting for his life

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 2-year-old Brown County boy is fighting for his life at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center after he was found in a pond on his father’s property Monday afternoon.
Anna Bowman, the boy’s aunt, says doctors have removed some of his life-support equipment.
His heartbeat is “faint," she says, but his condition is “stabilized,” and the family is hoping and praying he wakes up.
Bowman says her sister was at a dentist appointment Monday afternoon when she tried to call the boy’s father but he did not pick up.
When her sister got to the house on Malady Drive in Mt. Orab, Bowman explains, she found the boy’s father asleep but could not find their son.
She called 911 and was yelling frantically, “I can’t find my baby.”
About three minutes into the call, Bowman says her sister started screaming when she saw the boy’s father pulling the child out of a large pond on the property.
A Brown County dispatcher then walked the child’s mother through the process of performing CPR until sheriff’s deputies arrived to take over the resuscitation procedure.
