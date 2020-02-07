Armed suspect dons disguise of fake beard, glasses, robs Tri-state bank

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A man wearing a fake beard and glasses reportedly robbed a bank Thursday afternoon in Dearborn County.
Officers responded to the US Bank on Ridge Avenue in Greendale, Ind. around 1 p.m. Their investigation, according to Indiana State Police, found a man wearing a disguise entered the bank, displayed a gun and demanded money from the teller.
“Fortunately no one was injured,” ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said, "and the teller complied with his request.'
The suspect reportedly fled in an “orangish” Dodge Charger, complete with a spoiler and sunroof, with an undetermined amount of money.
It’s the car that could prove the suspect’s undoing.
“That’s a distinct color,” Wheeles said. “There are not many of those around.”
Indeed, troopers from ISP’s Indianapolis post spotted a car that matched the description and conducted a traffic stop sometime shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.
A person of interest was detained following that stop, according to a tweet from Wheeles.
He added the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be released if an arrest is made.
