Armed suspect dons disguise of fake beard, glasses, robs Tri-state bank

SHORTLY AFTER 1PM TODAY, A BLACK MALE ROBBED THE US BANK IN GREENDALE, INDIANA WHILE ARMED, FLEEING IN ORANGISH COLORED DODGE CHARGER WITH SUNROOF AND SPOILER.



ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS URGED TO CALL ISP-VERSAILLES (812)689-5000 OR GREENDALE PD (812)537-1321. pic.twitter.com/5ydYRErJ8T