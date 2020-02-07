Bradley looks for home win vs Evansville

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Purple Aces have allowed just 71.8 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DARRELL: Brown has connected on 32.7 percent of the 113 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last three games. He's also converted 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.