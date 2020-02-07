Christ Hospital gives newborns red hats to raise awareness for heart disease

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As part of Go Red for Women Day, an initiative to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease in women, The Christ Hospital gave out red knit caps to newborns.
According to the hospital, one in three women will die of heart disease, making it the number one killer of women. Cardiovascular diseases can affect women of any age, but about 80 percent of them can be prevented.
They say it’s important to know your number - cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI - and make simple life changes to benefit your health.
All this month, the hospital is engaging in a movement called “Find Your Beat” to raise awareness for heart health by putting on free pop-up cardio fitness classes throughout the Tri-State.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.