Clermont County woman accused of stealing from nonprofit that helps disabled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former employee at a nonprofit that houses the disabled is now charged with stealing from that nonprofit.
Taylor Kidwell was indicted Thursday on two counts of aggravated theft for stealing $175,000 from Clermont Adult Residential Homes, an organization that houses disabled and handicapped people.
It’s a sum detective Nick Crouch says is unheard-of in his years with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’ve never seen anything this large before,” he told FOX19 NOW.
Crouch says Kidwell worked for the organization for eight years.
“Over time,” Crouch explained, “(she) got more responsibility and, essentially, more freedom, and things got overlooked because she was in charge of a lot of things.”
Authorities say Kidwell submitted excessive payroll and misused credit cards and funds belonging to a client. They had reportedly been investigating her since July 2019.
“It’s almost like getting ripped off by a family member,” Crouch said. “You want to trust that person. That makes it much more hard to deal with.”
Those who work with the organization tell FOX19 NOW they suspected Kidwell of stealing for years and say they’re furious over the charges but add they’re happy something is finally being done.
Kidwell is scheduled to appear before a judge Feb. 14.
