Family of man killed after being struck, run over on Christmas Eve hoping for justice

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are still searching for one driver connected to the death of 39-year-old Marquis Colbert.
Colbert was reportedly struck while walking across Colerain Avenue on Christmas Eve, something his family says he did often.
He wasn’t hit just once, but twice.
“He was a good guy," Marquis’s brother, Mario Colbert said. "He was very, very special. He just had that soul where you met him one time and you would just never forget him. You just gravitated towards him.”
Colbert was not only a brother, he was also a father, a son, an uncle and a friend.
As for the night of Dec. 24, Cincinnati police say the driver that initially hit Colbert did not stop. The second driver, who struck Colbert as he lay in the street, did.
Colbert later died at the hospital.
A few weeks have passed, but the family says some days it feels like forever ago, and without justice they say it makes the grieving process even harder.
The family says they won’t give up in their quest for answers as to who did this and why they didn’t stop.
“If you know something, say something," Mario said. "I’ve always said that. If this happened to you and I saw something, I would tell. I would contact somebody, like, ‘Hey I saw this car.’ It might be the wrong car, but just report something. Just be alert, and if you know something, say something. I am just going to keep saying that.”
Cincinnati police say they don’t have any substantial updates on this investigation at this time.
Still, the family says police told them they’re looking for a black Ford Taurus between 2002 and 2007.
The family also says they were told the drivers-side mirror was broken off and there is damage on the windshield.
If you have any information that could help police contact CPD’s traffic unit at 513.352.2514.
