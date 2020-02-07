First Alert Weather Day: Friday morning snow showers, second round Saturday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Winter Weather Advisory for all the FOX19 Now viewing area except Decatur County, IN. continues until 10am Friday. We have seen snow overnight and it will continue on and off through the morning drive into late morning. While main roads will be mainly wet, look for elevated roadways, ramps, and side roads to be slick. This is not about the amount of snow but the timing during our morning commute. Snow totals will range from 1 to 1.5 inches but we will not measure that on the actual ground.
Look for highs in the mid 30’s Friday afternoon, as we stay quiet early Friday evening. However, heads up another round of light snow is on the way for Saturday morning. This could put down a quick amount and cause for slick roads early as less cars are typically on the road ways Saturday morning to heat the pavement up. Temperatures will stay in the mid 30’s Saturday and then dry Sunday in the low to mid 40’s.
