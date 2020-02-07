First Alert Weather Day: Friday morning snow showers, second round Saturday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Winter Weather Advisory for all the FOX19 Now viewing area except Decatur County, IN. continues until 10am Friday. We have seen snow overnight and it will continue on and off through the morning drive into late morning. While main roads will be mainly wet, look for elevated roadways, ramps, and side roads to be slick. This is not about the amount of snow but the timing during our morning commute. Snow totals will range from 1 to 1.5 inches but we will not measure that on the actual ground.