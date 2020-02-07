Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have hired three new assistant coaches — Brian Baker, Mike Groh and Tyler Boyles. Baker will work the defensive line, Groh will replace Kevin Patullo as receivers coach and Boyles will serve as the assistant to head coach Frank Reich. Patullo will now the become the Colts' passing game specialist. Reich also has named Parks Frazier offensive quality control coach. The moves come a little more than a month after Indianapolis concluded a 7-9 season and failed to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ashley Owusu scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and No. 13 Maryland used a dominate third quarter to defeat No. 18 Indiana 79-69. Indiana led 38-32 at the half, but Owusu scored seven points in the third quarter when the Terrapins went 11 of 15 with two 3-pointers and the Hoosiers hit 5 of 15 shots. The 26-11 surge gave Maryland a 58-49 lead. Indiana finished at 51% but shot just 42% in the second half. Ali Patberg scored 16 points and had 11 assists for the Hoosiers .
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Knowing its season begins less than a week after one of the biggest betting events in America, the new XFL is embracing sports betting in a major way. The league owned by wrestling impresario Vince McMahon will appeal to fans accustomed to betting on football who suddenly have nothing to bet on. Its first games come six days after the NFL's Super Bowl. From inviting sport book operators to a mini-camp to meeting with gambling companies, putting point spreads on the TV screen, and giving teams the option of seeking different numbers of points after a score, the XFL is baking sports betting into its operations.
DENVER (AP) — A former U.S. Olympic medical chief says he was fired for pressing his superiors to pursue sex-abuse and other athlete-safety issues. Bill Moreau has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. He was fired by the organization last May after working there 10 years. He says he made repeated efforts to push his superiors to act more decisively on one case of statutory rape that led the victim to having suicidal thoughts. In another case, Moreau contends officials ignored his claims to take a suicidal athlete's problems more seriously. She soon took her life. The organization says Moreau has misrepresented the causes of his firing.