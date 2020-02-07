Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers got bigger, and hopefully, better. Cleveland pulled off a trade just before the NBA deadline by acquiring center Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs sent forward John Henson, guard Brandon Knight and one of their two second-round picks in 2023 to the Pistons for Drummond, who leads the league in rebounding this season. The Cavs needed help as they are just 13-39 and struggling under first-year coach John Beilein. While they pulled off one move, the Cavs held on to forward Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson. They were involved in numerous trade rumors in recent days.