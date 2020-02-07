Illinois St. looks for home win vs Indiana St.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Sycamores have given up just 61.4 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed over 10 non-conference games.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 40.2 percent of the 107 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over his last three games. He's also made 85.3 percent of his foul shots this season.