Ind. man fleeing deputies gets stranded on log in river before being rescued, arrested

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) – A man attempting to flee deputies trying to issue a warrant for his arrest in Jackson County, Indiana by jumping into a river ended up getting stranded on a log in the water.
Lt. Adam Nicholson with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports Jeremy Dillman, 36, of Medora had to be rescued from the log before being arrested on Thursday.
The Jackson County sheriff and four deputies were called to a location Dillman was believed to be in in the Shieldstown area to issue a warrant for his arrest. Dillman’s warrant was for domestic battery in the presence of a child.
When investigators arrived at the location in the 1600 block of CR 300 North, they found footsteps leading to the bank of the White River.
Dillman was seen hiding before jumping into the river and swimming about 15-20 feet.
The report reveals Dillman then held on to a log in the water.
Deputies requested help from the Brownstown Fire Department and crews arrived with a boat. They drove the boat with the arresting deputy to Dillman on the log, and he was rescued and arrested.
The suspect was brought to Schneck Medical Center to be tested for hypothermia before being released and transported to the Jackson County Jail.
Dillan is charged with felony domestic abuse battery in the presence of a child and resisting law enforcement, which is a misdemeanor.
