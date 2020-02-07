Jarron Cumberland’s heroic winner lifts UC over Wichita State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bearcats picked up a major road win on Thursday night with Jarron Cumberland’s late bucket and free throw to lift UC to a 80-79 win over Wichita State.
Trailing 79-77 with 12 seconds left, head coach John Brannen put the ball in Cumberland’s hands to go win it.
Cumberland drove strong to the basket, made a layup and got fouled with three seconds left. He then hit the free throw for his 24th point of the game to seal the win.
Keith Williams tossed in 17 points. Chris Vogt added 12 points, while Tre Scott scored 9 points and pulled in 11 rebounds.
It’s considered a “Quad One” win for the Bearcats, who are now in first place in the American Athletic Conference and have won seven of their last eight games.
A UC source told FOX19 NOW earlier on Thursday that the team didn’t arrive in Wichita until seven hours before tip-off because of flight complications.
Brannen revealed on 700 WLW after the win that the team didn’t have time for a shoot-around and was forced to do the walk-through in the hotel lobby.
UC (15-7, 8-2 AAC) travels to UConn on Sunday for a noon tipoff.
