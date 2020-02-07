Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says rules that decide what people can and cannot bring into the state Capitol are being evaluated. But he says any changes by his administration won't restrict the ability to bring guns into the statehouse. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports umbrellas aren't allowed in the Capitol under current rules. But it says anyone can openly carry a gun so long as they legally possess it. Exceptions exist in the Supreme Court chambers, House and Senate chambers and House and Senate gallery. Those rules have come under scrutiny after gun-rights activists wearing camouflage walked around the Capitol carrying guns.