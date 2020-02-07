Level 1 ‘snow alert’ for Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County is under a Level 1 “snow alert" until further notice Friday morning, sheriff’s official said.
They made the advisory, which is also referred to as a snow emergency, just after 6 a.m.
Light snow is continuing to fall across the Tri-State.
Level 1 means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. They may also be icy.
Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
Slick travel conditions are particularly a problem right now in Green Township, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
They tell us a township salt truck was involved in a crash with a Rumpke truck overnight and now crews are behind on road treatments.
Several crashes have been reported at Bridgetown Road and Glenway Avenue; School Section Road, Werk Road, Harrison Avenue and Johnson Avenue, dispatchers say.
Other emergency levels explained:
Level 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
Level 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
To view the state’s weather-related road closures and restrictions, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic website at www.ohgo.com.
