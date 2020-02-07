Man arrested during traffic stop after being seen stealing items from Erlanger garage

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Erlanger police said a man was arrested during a traffic stop after he was observed leaving a garage with numerous items early Friday morning.
According to police, the subject was seen getting into a dark-colored vehicle leaving the area.
When police saw a vehicle matching the description leaving the Sherbourne neighborhood a traffic stop was conducted.
Police said numerous items were located that had been removed not only from the garage but several unlocked vehicles.
Police arrested 39-year-old Joshua Hemsath and charged him with burglary and receiving stolen property.
Erlanger police said the investigation into this incident and other similar incidents are ongoing.
“The Erlanger Police Department wants to thank the observant neighbor that saw something suspicious and called 911. It is also encouraged to check your garage doors and your vehicles to ensure they are closed and locked at night,” they said in a release.
The police department is requesting if you live in the area and have home security footage of the individual to contact Detective Norm Lyle at 859-652-3738.
